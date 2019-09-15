Stewart recorded three base hits across five at-bats Saturday in the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Orioles.

Since rejoining the Tigers earlier this month as part of the team's September callups, Stewart has been one of the team's more productive hitters, slashing .324/.350/.622 with three home runs, six RBI and five runs in 11 games. The rookie should continue to serve as Detroit's everyday left fielder for the final two weeks of the season.