Stewart (quadriceps) is traveling to Single-A Lakeland to begin his rehab assignment, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Stewart has made slow progress since landing on the injured list, but was spotted on the field working with strength coach Chris Walter earlier in the week. Now preparing for the next step in his rehab, Stewart won't immediately enter game action in Lakeland, meaning he is likely still some time from returning to the field.

