Stewart underwent successful core muscle repair surgery in Philadelphia on Thursday.

Stewart missed the last few games of the season due to an abdominal strain, which proved serious enough to require surgery. The procedure was done by Dr. William Meyers, who noted afterwards that Stewart is expected to be ready for spring training. Stewart hit .267/.375/.417 with two homers and 10 RBI across 17 games in his first taste of the majors in 2018, and he figures to begin the 2019 campaign as Detroit's everyday left fielder, assuming he's healthy.

