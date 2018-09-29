Tigers' Christin Stewart: Won't play Sunday
Stewart (abdomen) will not play in the season finale Sunday at Milwaukee, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Stewart was held out of the lineup Friday with a lower abdominal strain and rather than risk aggravating the injury the Tigers will shut him down for the final two days. The 24-year-old will visit a doctor next week to further examine the injury.
