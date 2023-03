Keith went 2-for-2 with a triple, a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.

Keith is batting .353 this spring with a robust 1.362 OPS. The 21-year-old is Detroit's top hitting prospect and figures to start the season at either High-A West Michigan or Double-A Erie, though at this rate, he could push his way to the majors sooner than later. Keith is worth keeping an eye on, particularly in dynasty formats.