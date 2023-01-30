Keith (shoulder) appeared in 19 games during the Arizona Fall League, slashing .344/.463/.541 with three home runs and a 16:16 BB:K.

Keith missed the final three months of the 2022 minor-league season while recovering from a shoulder injury, but he was at least able to make up for some of the lost development time in the AFL and performed well at the plate while doing so. The Tigers announced Monday that Keith will join the big-league group for spring training as a non-roster invitee, but the 21-year-old infielder is expected to open the 2023 campaign at either High-A West Michigan or Double-A Erie.