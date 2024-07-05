Keith went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 12-3 loss to the Twins, which was called after seven innings due to rain.

Keith was a bright spot for the Tigers on an ugly afternoon in Minneapolis. The young second baseman now has consecutive multi-hit efforts, and he's tripled and gone deep during the stretch. Overall, Keith has been so-so this year with a .236 average and .620 OPS, though he's been better from May onward after a rough first month in the majors. There's still potential for a big finish from the 22-year-old rookie.