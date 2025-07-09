Keith went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Rays.

With Detroit trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, Keith singled home a run to tie the game. He then had an even bigger hit two innings later, breaking the tie with a two-run home run, his eighth long ball of the season and second in as many days. Keith has been dialed in lately, recording a .441 batting average and 1.281 OPS over his last 10 contests. The 23-year-old has also settled in as Detroit's main leadoff option recently, and he's responded well in the role.