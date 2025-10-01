The Tigers are hopeful that Keith (ribs) will be ready to play for the ALDS, should they advance, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sidelined for the past two weeks with right rib cage inflammation, Keith played catch on the field at Progressive Field on Wednesday. He's also been able to ramp up other baseball activities, including swinging a bat, per Evan Woodbery of MLive.com. Keith certainly appears to be moving in the right direction, but a decision on his availability for the ALDS could come down to the wire. With Keith sidelined, Zach McKinstry has been filling in at third base for the Tigers.