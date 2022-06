Keith was placed on the injured list for High-A West Michigan on Friday due to an arm injury, West Michigan broadcaster Dan Hasty reports.

Keither left Thursday's game with an apparent right arm injury after diving back to first base on a pickoff attempt. The exact nature of the injury and his expected return timeline are not yet clear. Prior to the injury, he'd hit an excellent .301/.370/.544 with nine homers and four steals in 48 games.