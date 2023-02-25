Keith (shoulder) has looked impressive in live batting practice during the early part of spring training, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

After missing the last three months of the 2022 minor-league season due to a shoulder injury, Keith returned for the Arizona Fall League and turned in an impressive .344/.463/.541 line across 19 games. The 21-year-old apparently carried that over to spring training, as he's been catching the eyes of Detroit coaches with his ability at the plate. Keith figures to start the season at either High-A West Michigan or Double-A Erie, but he's worth monitoring as the Tigers' top offensive prospect.