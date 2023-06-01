Keith has a hit in 12 of his last 14 games for Double-A Erie and is hitting .474 with four home runs and a 10:9 K:BB over that stretch.

Keith broke out last year with a 150 wRC+ at High-A and a 1.004 OPS in the Arizona Fall League, and he has carried that success over this year as a 21-year-old at Double-A. On the year, he is slashing .331/.399/.571 with nine home runs and a 22.7 percent strikeout rate, and the strikeouts have been trending down of late. Keith profiles as a below-average defender at third base, but it's looking like his bat will be good enough for him to get time at designated hitter, if necessary.