Keith (back) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Keith had to be lifted from Thursday's contest versus the Guardians with a back injury and was sent for an MRI, so it's no surprise he's not ready to play in Friday's series opener. There's no word yet on the results of the imaging, but the Tigers should have an update on the 24-year-old soon. Zach McKinstry will play third base and bat eighth in Keith's stead.