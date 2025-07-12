Keith went 1-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Saturday's 15-7 loss to the Mariners.

Despite the lopsided loss, Keith continued his strong performance as Detroit's leadoff man. He's batted first in each of his starts dating back to June 19, and during that time, Keith is batting .319 with four home runs, 10 RBI and 14 runs scored across 19 games. The young infielder's fantasy stock is on the rise given his prime position atop a potent Detroit lineup that is sixth in the majors in runs scored.