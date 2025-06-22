Keith will start at third base and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Rays, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Keith will set the table for the Tigers for the fourth straight game, as manager A.J. Hinch has elected to elevate the 24-year-old in the lineup while he's put up an .832 OPS thus far in June. Additionally, Hinch appears to have gotten increasingly comfortable with using Keith at third base, a position he hadn't played since his time in the minors in 2022. Keith -- who will pick up his fourth start of the season at the hot corner and his third in the last four games -- looks poised to gain eligibility at third base in most fantasy leagues before the All-Star break if his current usage trend holds.