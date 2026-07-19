Tigers' Colt Keith: Tallies four hits Saturday

Keith went 4-for-4 with a run and two RBI in a 7-0 victory versus the Angels on Saturday.

All four of Keith's knocks were singles, and he added a sacrifice fly to round out a big day at the plate. Not only did the four hits represent a season-high mark, but Saturday snapped a 22-contest stretch without a multi-hit performance for Keith. He batted a paltry .169 with a .624 OPS during that span, so fantasy managers in shallow leagues are likely going to want to see a prolonged period of production before plucking Keith off the waiver wire.