The Tigers plan to play Keith at second base this season, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Keith has played more third base than second base in the minors, but the Tigers believe "he has the chance to be an average or better second baseman," per president of baseball operations Scott Harris, and that's the position the club intends to play him at this year. Harris also added that, following Keith's contract extension, the Tigers "expect him to make a very compelling case in spring training to be our Opening Day starter at second base, but he has to earn it." Barring a disastrous spring, Keith should indeed "earn" it. With Keith at the keystone, Detroit has a bevy of options to play third base, including Matt Vierling, Zach McKinstry, Andy Ibanez, Nick Maton, Andre Lipcius and Ryan Kreidler.