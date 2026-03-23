The Tigers announced Monday that Seabold will be listed on the Opening Day roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Seabold agreed to a split major-league contract with the Tigers earlier Monday, and it didn't take long for the club to confirm that the right-hander will start the year in the major leagues. The 30-year-old is presumably in line for low-leverage opportunities with his new squad after working to a 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings during stops in Tampa Bay and Atlanta a season ago. "We're happy to add him," said manager A.J. Hinch, per Petzold. "We really like the adjustment that he made, with both his stuff and the way his pitches are interacting. As his stuff improved, he got a ton of swing-and-miss this spring."