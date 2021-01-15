Tigers' Cristian Santana: Gets seven figures from Tigers
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Santana signed with the Tigers for $2.95 million Friday, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Santana's large signing bonus oversells his appeal in fantasy, at least at this stage of his development. He lacks a projectable frame and may not add much defensive value, so his bat will need to carry him.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.