Santana (undisclosed) began a rehab assignment Monday with the Tigers' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate and has gone 1-for-5 with a home run and four walks in his first two games of his assignment.

Santana opened the season at Single-A Lakeland, but he's been on the shelf for about a month with the unspecified injury. Assuming he avoided any setbacks in his FCL rehab games, he could be ready to rejoin Lakeland by the end of the week.