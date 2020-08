Norris was activated off the injured list ahead of his start in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.

The Tigers had already confirmed the 27-year-old as the starter for Game 2, but it's now official after the roster move. Norris missed most of summer camp due to COVID-19 protocols but is reportedly stretched out to about 70 pitches, so he could cover at least four or five innings during the seven-inning contest.