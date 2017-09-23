Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows five runs in Friday defeat
Norris (4-8) allowed five runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over 4.2 innings to take the loss Friday against the Twins.
Norris had a 2-1 lead before giving up three runs in the fourth inning, leading him to drop his eighth decision of the season. As a pitcher whose moved between the rotation and the bullpen, his 5.59 ERA to go along with a 1.68 WHIP has made him a player who is difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. His next start has yet to be determined.
