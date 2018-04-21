Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows one run in Friday's start

Norris tossed 4.2 innings of one-run ball and took a no-decision in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Royals. He allowed three hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Tigers needed a spot starter for the second game of the day Friday, and Norris pitched reasonably well. The 4.2 innings are a new season high for the lefty, as he's been used as a long reliever this year rather than a starter. Norris will likely head back to the bullpen, but with the Tigers not expected to contend this season, the 24-year-old could get a shot in the rotation at some point.