Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows one run in no-decision

Norris pitched five innings of one-run ball but took a no-decision in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Royals. He allowed six hits and two walks, while striking out three.

Norris allowed plenty of baserunners in his five innings of work but he mostly pitched well, though he received just one run of support while he was in the game. The damage came on an Adalberto Mondesi solo home run in the first inning. Norris is slated to make his final start of the season on Saturday against the Brewers and he'll look to build on this encouraging effort.