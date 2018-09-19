Tigers' Daniel Norris: Allows two runs in loss to Twins
Norris (0-5) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks across 5.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Twins. He struck out five.
Norris cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth, when he surrendered two runs on three hits and a walk before his removal with one out. The Tigers didn't provide any runs of their own until the seventh, but the visitors' lead had swelled to five beforehand, giving Norris his fifth loss in as many decision this year. This was actually one of the left-hander's most effective starts of the season, but he still owns an unsightly 5.71 ERA and a 1.41 WHIP. He'll look to build on this effort Sunday against the Royals.
