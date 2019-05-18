Tigers' Daniel Norris: Ambushed by A's

Norris (2-2) took the loss Friday as the Tigers fell 7-2 to the A's, coughing up six runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out two.

Two of Oakland's hits left the yard, including a two-run shot by Chad Pinder in the sixth inning that chased Norris from the game. The southpaw will take a 4.50 ERA and 28:11 K:BB through 40 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the Marlins.