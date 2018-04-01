Tigers' Daniel Norris: Available in relief for doubleheader

Norris will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates before rejoining the rotation for his first start of the season Wednesday against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Buck Farmer and Warwick Saupold will likely be the Tigers' primary long-relief options for the twin bill, so don't expect manager Ron Gardenhire to use Norris if he can help it. If Norris is pressed into action, he may only be used for a pitch count equivalent to what he would cover in a pre-start bullpen session.