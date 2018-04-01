Tigers' Daniel Norris: Available in relief for doubleheader
Norris will be available out of the bullpen for Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates before rejoining the rotation for his first start of the season Wednesday against the Royals, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Buck Farmer and Warwick Saupold will likely be the Tigers' primary long-relief options for the twin bill, so don't expect manager Ron Gardenhire to use Norris if he can help it. If Norris is pressed into action, he may only be used for a pitch count equivalent to what he would cover in a pre-start bullpen session.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: In line for Tuesday start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Likely to begin year in rotation•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could make Opening Day rotation•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could push his way into rotation•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Remains starter despite relief appearance•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Competing for spot in starting rotation•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...