Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins light throwing program
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Norris (groin) began a light throwing program Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Norris is on the 60-day disabled list while he recovers from groin surgery that he underwent at the beginning of May. While he's still multiple weeks away from returning, this is a small step in the right direction for the southpaw.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Will move to 60-day DL•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Undergoes groin surgery Thursday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expects to miss 8-to-12 weeks•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Heads to disabled list•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in Sunday's loss•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Suffers groin injury in start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...