Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins light throwing program

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Norris (groin) began a light throwing program Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Norris is on the 60-day disabled list while he recovers from groin surgery that he underwent at the beginning of May. While he's still multiple weeks away from returning, this is a small step in the right direction for the southpaw.

More News
Our Latest Stories