Tigers' Daniel Norris: Bullpen work likely upon return
Manager Rod Gardenhire indicated Norris (hip) is likely to work out of the bullpen once he rejoins the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Norris is set for a rehab start with Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, and will have a pitch limit around 80. The 25-year-old has made only five appearances (two starts) in the majors this season after undergoing groin surgery in late April. The Tigers have no reason to rush back the left-hander if any concerns remain due to their place in the standings, so it's understandable for them to remain cautious with his return.
