Norris will remain in the bullpen for the foreseeable future after the Tigers announced that pitching prospects Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize would be called up to make starts Tuesday and Wednesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris started in his season debut Aug. 2 and worked as a primary pitcher behind Michael Fulmer on Aug. 10 before moving to the bullpen ahead of this past weekend's series with the Indians. Though Tyler Alexander had replaced him as the piggyback option behind Fulmer, Norris looked like he might be a candidate to re-enter the rotation after Ivan Nova (triceps) was moved to the injured list Saturday. However, with the Tigers sitting at 9-10 entering play Monday and still firmly in the mix for a spot in the expanded postseason, the team brass is evidently hoping the two young hurlers may aid a surprise playoff push. Norris should still be one of the next men up if a rotation spot opens at any point, but he may actually offer more fantasy value as a multi-inning weapon out of the bullpen.