The Tigers announced Tuesday that Norris (illness) has been cleared to rejoin the team for workouts.

Though Norris has fully cleared all COVID-19 protocols, Detroit will still need to formally activate him from the injured list before he's eligible to appear in games. Since Norris has been absent throughout summer camp, he'll likely require at least a week to get his arm conditioned for game action. Due to the time Norris has missed, Detroit may not be willing to prepare him for a traditional starting role, especially if Michael Fulmer (elbow) is ready to join the rotation shortly after Opening Day. Norris could still be a candidate to work as a tandem starter, a role in which he found some success late in the 2019 season.