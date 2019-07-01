Tigers' Daniel Norris: Cleared to start Wednesday
Norris (groin/finger) is listed as the Tigers' scheduled starter for the front end of Wednesday's doubleheader with the White Sox.
Norris' inclusion on Detroit's pitching schedule for the final week before the All-Star break suggests the team has no concerns about his health after he was pulled early in his most recent start Friday against the Nationals due to groin cramping and a finger injury. He'll return to the mound on his normal four days' rest in search of his first win in 10 starts. Over his preceding nine turns, Norris has gone 0-6 with a 5.29 ERA and 1.35 WHIP.
