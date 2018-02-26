Tigers' Daniel Norris: Competing for spot in starting rotation

Norris is expected to compete with Francisco Liriano for a slot in Detroit's starting rotation, Anthony French of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Norris was originally expected to have a good shot at becoming a member of the starting rotation, but his chances have diminished after the Tigers signed Liriano to a one-year deal Friday. The 24-year-old left-hander is currently out of minor-league options and could be on the outside looking in if Liriano earns a starting spot. Norris will have to bounce back this spring after struggling to a 5-8 record and 5.31 ERA in 18 starts just a season ago.