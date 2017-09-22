Tigers' Daniel Norris: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Norris has been confirmed as the starter of Friday's game against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
He actually has been better as a starter this year than out of the bullpen, but his 5.29 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 85 innings as a starter still don't inspire any confidence. Norris has had a rough go of things in 2017, but will still likely get a look as a starter again in 2018 as the Tigers embrace a youth movement.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches scoreless relief inning Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moves to bullpen•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Activated from DL•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: To make rehab start Thursday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: May require additional rehab start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Set for final rehab start Saturday•
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...