Tigers' Daniel Norris: Confirmed as Friday's starter

Norris has been confirmed as the starter of Friday's game against the Twins, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

He actually has been better as a starter this year than out of the bullpen, but his 5.29 ERA, 1.67 WHIP and 79 strikeouts in 85 innings as a starter still don't inspire any confidence. Norris has had a rough go of things in 2017, but will still likely get a look as a starter again in 2018 as the Tigers embrace a youth movement.