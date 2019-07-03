Tigers' Daniel Norris: Continuing to struggle
Norris (2-8) allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.
The 26-year-old is on quite a cold streak. This is the second time in the last three starts where Norris has yielded at least six runs, and he hasn't won a game since May 12. Since then, Norris is 0-7 with a 5.79 ERA. Overall, Norris is 2-8 with a 4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 90.2 innings this season.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Leaves with groin cramping•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits with finger injury•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tagged for six runs Sunday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Settles for no-decision•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes no-decision in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...
-
Tuesday Waivers plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add from Monday's action and offers up the day's winners and...