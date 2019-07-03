Tigers' Daniel Norris: Continuing to struggle

Norris (2-8) allowed six runs on eight hits with three walks and two strikeouts across five innings while taking a loss against the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The 26-year-old is on quite a cold streak. This is the second time in the last three starts where Norris has yielded at least six runs, and he hasn't won a game since May 12. Since then, Norris is 0-7 with a 5.79 ERA. Overall, Norris is 2-8 with a 4.96 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 71 strikeouts in 90.2 innings this season.