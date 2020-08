Norris (0-1) yielded two runs on four hits and two walks in 1.2 innings Sunday, taking the loss in the second game of the doubleheader against the Reds.

Norris showed obvious signs of rust in his first appearance of the 2020 season. He needed 54 pitches to record just five outs and allowed six baserunners in the process. He'll look for better results in a road start against the Pirates on Friday.