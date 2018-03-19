Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could make Opening Day rotation
Norris could start the season in the Tigers' rotation as Mike Fiers battles back issues, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Fiers' back issues appear to be minor, though he could open the season on the disabled list, giving Norris the opportunity to make at least a start or two. Norris isn't likely to claim the job full-time right away, but with a strong cameo and solid performances at the Triple-A level could end up in the rotation before long. He struggled to a 5.31 ERA last season in 101.2 innings, but the veteran Fiers posted a 5.22 ERA himself and is hardly an insurmountable obstacle.
