Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could push his way into rotation
Norris is outperforming Mike Fiers this spring and could bump the latter from the rotation at some point early in the year, Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Norris has a 3.60 ERA in Grapefruit League action, while the veteran Fiers is sitting at 9.53. Manager Ron Gardenhire suggested he would likely stick with Fiers for now, and Norris does have an option remaining, so the 24-year-old could begin the season in Triple-A despite his strong spring. But if the struggles continue for Fiers, it wouldn't be surprising to see Norris get the call fairly soon.
