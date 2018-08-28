Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could rejoin rotation over weekend

Manager Ron Gardenhire said Norris (groin) is a candidate to start for the Tigers against the Yankees on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Norris was originally expected to work out of the bullpen when he rejoined the Tigers, but it appears those plans have changed after he looked sharp in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo over the weekend (allowing one run through four innings with four strikeouts). Even if he's passed over for Saturday's spot start, Gardenhire said he'll likely get a start at some point in September, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Norris has been on the shelf since undergoing groin surgery near the end of April. The 25-year-old compiled a 5.87 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across five appearances (two starts) with the Tigers before getting hurt.