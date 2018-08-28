Tigers' Daniel Norris: Could rejoin rotation over weekend
Manager Ron Gardenhire said Norris (groin) is a candidate to start for the Tigers against the Yankees on Saturday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Norris was originally expected to work out of the bullpen when he rejoined the Tigers, but it appears those plans have changed after he looked sharp in a rehab start for Triple-A Toledo over the weekend (allowing one run through four innings with four strikeouts). Even if he's passed over for Saturday's spot start, Gardenhire said he'll likely get a start at some point in September, according to Jason Beck of MLB.com. Norris has been on the shelf since undergoing groin surgery near the end of April. The 25-year-old compiled a 5.87 ERA and 18:9 K:BB across five appearances (two starts) with the Tigers before getting hurt.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Bullpen work likely upon return•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Shifts rehab to Florida State League•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: May not return in 2018•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Throws bullpen session Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start