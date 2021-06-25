Norris was not available for Thursday's game against the Astros due to an illness that is not COVID-19, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
A virus has reportedly been going around the Tigers' clubhouse, with Robbie Grossman also recently missing a game due to illness. It's unclear how long Norris may be held out, though it figures to be a relatively short absence.
