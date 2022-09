Norris (1-4) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win Wednesday against the Royals. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Matt Manning was scratched right before his scheduled start due to arm fatigue and tendinitis, so the Tigers made it a bullpen game. That allowed Norris to swoop in for his first win of the season and just his third since the beginning of last year. The lefty now has a 5.53 ERA, and he's not much of a fantasy factor in his current relief role.