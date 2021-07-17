Norris (1-3) struck out two in two perfect innings to earn the win in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Twins.

Norris entered Saturday's matinee after Jose Urena exited with groin tightness, and he held the Twins without a baserunner in the fourth and fifth innings. The left-hander had posted a 10.61 ERA and 2.46 WHIP in 9.1 innings across his 11 appearances leading up to the All-Star break, but he was effective in his first appearance of the second half and earned his first win of the 2021 campaign.