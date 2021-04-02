Norris worked around a hit and walk to pitch 1.1 scoreless innings and record a hold in Thursday's win over Cleveland. He struck out one.

Norris came on with two outs in the seventh, and he finished that inning and also worked the eighth before handing the game over to Gregory Soto. Norris pitched multiple innings in all but one of his 14 appearances in 2020, and he kicked off 2021 by giving the Tigers valuable length in a game they won by a run. That makes the lefty a valuable option for new manager A.J. Hinch, though it won't really translate into much fantasy value unless he's able to start racking up wins or saves.