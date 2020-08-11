Norris (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings to earn the win Monday against the White Sox. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

After Michael Fulmer opened the game with three scoreless innings, Norris followed as the primary pitcher and continued to keep Chicago off the board. The lefty was recently bumped from the rotation in favor of Tyler Alexander, and he figures to remain in a tandem with Fulmer for the time being. However, Norris could pitch his way back into the rotation if he performs well in his new role.