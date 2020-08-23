Norris (2-1) pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against Cleveland. He allowed two hits and no walks, while striking out four.

Norris entered in the third inning in relief of rookie Tarik Skubal, and he proceeded to shut down Cleveland. Norris has been good lately, as he's allowed just two earned runs across his last four appearances, a span of 11.1 innings. The lefty has whittled his ERA down to 2.77 in the process. Norris should continue pitching in long relief for the Tigers, though he's capable of starting if a need arises.