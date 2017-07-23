Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits rehab start with injury
Norris (groin) was pulled in the first inning of his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Toledo due to an apparent injury, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Norris was targeting 90 pitches for his second rehab outing with Toledo, but that plan never came to fruition after he faced just six batters and tossed 32 pitches before a team trainer visited the lefty on the mound and the decision was made to remove him from the contest. It's unclear if Norris' setback has any relation to his existing groin injury, but the Tigers should provide more clarity on the situation in the coming days. While Norris has been sidelined since July 5, the Tigers have been using Matt Boyd as their fifth starter, and he's thus far pitched adequately enough to stake his claim to a rotation spot even after Norris is activated from the 10-day disabled list.
