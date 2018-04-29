Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits spot start with apparent injury
Norris was removed from his spot start Sunday against the Orioles in the third inning due to an undisclosed injury, Jon Meoli of The Baltimore Sun reports. He gave up three runs on three hits and two walks and struck out two in 2.1 innings before departing.
All of the damage came off a pair of home runs, with Norris serving up a leadoff blast to Trey Mancini to start the contest and then surrendering a two-run bomb to Pedro Alvarez in the second inning. After recording the first out of the bottom of the third inning, Norris was visited by trainers and seemed adamant about staying in the game, but the team ultimately decided it was best to remove him. The Tigers should provide an update on Norris' condition following the contest. The lefty is expected to resume working out of the bullpen going forward with Detroit no longer in need of a temporary sixth starter.
