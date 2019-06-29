Tigers' Daniel Norris: Exits with finger injury
Norris appears to have been lifted early from Friday's start against the Nationals with a finger injury, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
There is a photo circulating of blood dripping down Norris' left thumb, and he was pulled after throwing only 77 pitches in five innings, so an injury would make sense. Norris was part of a collision at first base earlier in the game, but he stayed in for several innings after that. He gave up two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out three.
