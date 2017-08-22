Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expected back Sept. 1

The Tigers plan to have Norris make one more rehab start with Triple-A Toledo before he's activated from the 10-day disabled list when rosters expand Sept. 1, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Since restarting his rehab assignment earlier this month, Norris has made two starts with Toledo, with his most recent outing coming Monday, when he worked around a hit and four walks to churn out 3.1 scoreless frames. Though Norris has underwhelmed this season with a 5.29 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 85 innings, he should still have a rotation spot waiting for him when he's activated, as the Tigers still view the 24-year-old as key part of their nucleus. The prospect of regular starts in September could make Norris worth stashing in AL-only formats, but he'll likely need to prove effective first before warranting a pickup in most other settings.