Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expected to be No. 5 starter
Norris will likely be the Tigers' No. 5 starter when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
As it stands right now, Detroit's rotation figures to consist of Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann, Ivan Nova and Norris. With the MLB season likely to be compacted and feature fewer off days, the Tigers may skip their fifth starter less often than usual, which should benefit Norris. Of course, the lefty will have to perform well in those opportunities to make an impact in fantasy. Detroit did limit him to exactly three innings in each of his final nine outings of 2019, so he might not even function as a traditional starter when he does take the mound in 2020.
More News
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gets rocked Monday•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Gets nearly $3 million•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Pitches well in short start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes loss in another short start•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Tosses three shutout frames•
-
Tigers' Daniel Norris: Takes tough-luck loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Dozier
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Top sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Sano
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, picks
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...