Tigers' Daniel Norris: Expected to be No. 5 starter

Norris will likely be the Tigers' No. 5 starter when the regular season is able to begin, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

As it stands right now, Detroit's rotation figures to consist of Matthew Boyd, Spencer Turnbull, Jordan Zimmermann, Ivan Nova and Norris. With the MLB season likely to be compacted and feature fewer off days, the Tigers may skip their fifth starter less often than usual, which should benefit Norris. Of course, the lefty will have to perform well in those opportunities to make an impact in fantasy. Detroit did limit him to exactly three innings in each of his final nine outings of 2019, so he might not even function as a traditional starter when he does take the mound in 2020.